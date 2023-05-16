Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsdebt ceiling fight republicans are going to win because they dont care if we all lose
U.S./World

Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose

Chris Graham
Published date:
congress
(© Payllik – stock.adobe.com)

Republicans are, if you haven’t figured this out already, going to win this latest debt-ceiling fight, the reason being, they actually want the government to go into default and the economy to go off the cliff.

This is the best way to win an election, as (cough, cough) Democrats know, from 2020.

Donald Trump desperately fought having to close down the economy due to COVID, did everything he could to talk COVID out of existence.

It was the economy, sunk by COVID, that sunk Trump in 2020, and Republicans are looking to sink the economy that Joe Biden and Democrats revived in the interim to sink Biden in 2024.

With that, and the idea that Republicans don’t actually want a deal, what would happen, in mind, you might ask, if Biden and Senate Democrats say, OK, here you go, we’ll meet you halfway, two-thirds of the way, all of the way, what happens then?

Look no further than the 15 ballots it took for Kevin McCarthy to finally get elected House Speaker.

McCarthy gave in to the holdouts early in that process, you may remember, and the holdouts, out of ammunition, started just making things up off the top of their heads to prolong the pain, because they didn’t really want McCarthy to end up being Speaker, even though they had no one else in mind to take the job.

Looking here to the debt-ceiling fight, then, I think we can expect Democrats to cave, because Democrats are the closest thing we have to adults in the room in D.C., but when they do, the goalposts are going to be moved, for no good reason, other than to prolong the pain.

Because Republicans want you to feel pain. They don’t care that economists are projecting 750,000 Americans could lose their jobs with even a short term of default roiling markets, that millions could go without Social Security benefits that they rely on to make ends meet.

Theirs is an endgame, and the end is November 2024, and returning Trump to power.

The best way to get there, they have surmised, is to tank the economy.

So, they’re going to tank the economy.

And in the process, they’re going to get Democrats to agree to all manner of compromises that will lose them their base.

I don’t see how this doesn’t end up playing out this way.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

U.S./World

Legislation named after ‘Virginian and a passionate activist’ in fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in money-laundering conspiracy involving Kuwaiti Embassy

Chris Graham

A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to a money laundering conspiracy involving funds embezzled from the Embassy of Kuwait’s health office in Washington, D.C.

steve arner
Virginia

Steve Arner named president, chief operating office of Carilion Clinic

Chris Graham

Carilion Clinic announced Tuesday that Steve Arner has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of the $2.4 billion not-for-profit academic health system.

Virginia

Radical way to reduce poverty: Virginia should invest $1B in affordable housing

Chris Graham
lgbtq+ court
Sports

Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports

Chris Graham
SVASC
Local

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center makes progress on internal procedures

Crystal Graham
court law
U.S./World

Georgia restaurant owners charged with labor trafficking, face 20 years in prison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy