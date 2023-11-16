Report: Progressive groundwork prior to Virginia state elections key to flipping control

The Virginia Coalition for Progressive Values, a group of organizations dedicated to building political power for Virginian communities of color, young people and other members of the New American Majority, released data showing the success of the groundwork done to win back control of the Virginia General Assembly.

The coalition, which is made up of more than 30 statewide organizations, helped elect progressive candidates across the Commonwealth dedicated to preserving abortion access, supporting a strong public education system, protecting the environment, building an economy that works for hardworking people and pushing back against MAGA extremists and their disastrous, dangerous agenda.

“Voters are sick and tired of Glenn Youngkin’s pursuit of divisive, extremist culture wars and they want leaders who will deliver on the real issues that matter to them,” said David Aldridge, executive director of the coalition. “That’s why they elected a House and Senate that will stop his regressive agenda while helping build a Commonwealth where everyone, regardless of our race, socio-economic or immigration status, gender, how we identify, or who we love, can thrive.”

The coalition was able to harness this strong enthusiasm for progressive change, inspiring volunteers and deploying canvassers in every corner of the state.

High level data points include:

1 million doors knocked

400,000 phone calls made

Digital advertisements that resulted in more than 88,000,000 impressions on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and other platforms

Including direct contributions, paid digital advertisements, and other valuable tactics, the coalition was able to strategically invest $15 million in multiple races, giving candidates they endorsed the resources they needed early on to give them a competitive edge, set the conversation for their races and the opportunity to share their message and values with broader audiences.

Delegate-Elect Joshua Cole won his election last Tuesday in the 65th District, which helped flip the House of Delegates.

“Last week, we defeated Republican extremism here in HD 65,” Cole said. “I am incredibly grateful for the indispensable work our partners did in our district to ensure we could protect the fundamental rights of all Virginians.”

The Virginia Coalition for Progressive Values is a group of 501(c)(4) organizations that are either based in or who do year round work in Virginia.

“Together, we were able to turn out the communities we represent to elect progressives in the General Assembly, but our work has always gone beyond electoral victories,” said Aldridge. “We believe in a larger vision; one that ties elections, policy, and advocacy together to drive systemic, societal changes that empower and uplift entire communities.”