Culpeper woman pleads guilty in Bitcoin murder-for-hire plot, faces three years in prison

bitcoinA Culpeper who went online to hire a hitman using Bitcoin pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire plot on Wednesday.

Annie Nicole Ritenour, 27, faces a minimum of three years in prison on the plea for using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

According to court documents, Ritenour, in 2021, accessed a website on the dark web whose advertisements boasted the ability to “kill any person you want as long as it is not a president or very important person that is guarded by the military.”

On June 26, 2021, Ritenour set up an account with the website and placed an “order” for murder-for-hire services. The order was titled, “shoot and get away.”

With her order, Ritenour included a picture of the intended victim, his workplace address, and his work hours. She also included the following instructions:

I am just looking for a simple quick job. The address of the person will be best place to make the target, as it is his workplace. He works 6am to 3 pm Monday through Friday….

Ritenour also included a description of the victim’s vehicle and license plate number. After placing the order, Ritenour made three separate payments via Bitcoin to the website’s “escrow account” totaling $3,200.

She was arrested before the balance of payment could be made.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

