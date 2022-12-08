Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k

Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street.

Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.

Thompson was arrested and charged with:

one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug

one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug

one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two felony counts of child endangerment.

Richards was arrested and charged with:

one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug

one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

two felony counts of child endangerment.

Thompson and Richards were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they were held without bond.

Thompson is alleged to be a gang member and is also being investigated for violating his probation conditions.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.