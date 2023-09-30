Culpeper District Traffic Report: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 2-6

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Tree removal – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Newhouse Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue), between the City of Charlottesville and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road), between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and Parkview Drive, Friday.

Route 810 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 788 (Railroad Avenue) and Ballard Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Business U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), between Route 820 (Buckingham Circle) and Westerly Avenue in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Nelson County line and the ramp from Business 250 (Old Ivy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes), Sunday through Wednesday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between off Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 697 (Sutherland Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between the City of Charlottesville and Route 616 (Black Cat Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) and the City of Charlottesville in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between the Nelson County line and Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect total road closures in the following areas:

Route 6 (Irish Road), between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 20 (Valley Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road), between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Expected completion Nov. 3.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 109 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect shoulder and lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road), between Route 1015 (Lakeside Court) and Route 722 (Dale Lane) in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 709 (Zulla Road) and Route 721 (Free State Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 619 (Ruritan Lake Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 660 (Sclaters Ford Road) and Route 761 (Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 208 (Courthouse Road), between Route 640 (West Old Mountain Road) and Route 714 (Horseshoe Farm Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 649 (Byrd Mill Road), between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 745 (Tisdale Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 138 and mile marker 144 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), between Route 622 (Moody Town Road) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 626 (Evergreen Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.D. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 763 (Henson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (North Main Street) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County