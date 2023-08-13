Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Aug. 14-18

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website,

the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 120 and mile marker 121 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 122 in the westbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) and Worrell Drive in the eastbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Stone Creek Lanes in the northbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Galaxie Farm Lane in the southbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between the ramp from Interstate 64 east and Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive)

Route 606 (Dickerson Road), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and Aviation Drive in the northbound lanes.

Route 649 (Airport Road), between Route 1501 (Deerwood Drive) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 684 (Mint Springs Road) at Route 1228 (Saddleback Drive) in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 1102 (Michie Tavern Lane) and Kenwood Farm, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming operations – Expect shoulder and mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), between Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 6 (Irish Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Soil borings – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive) and Route 317 (Hart Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), at Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 631 (Rio Road), between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 650 (Gasoline Alley), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) and Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 631 (5thStreet) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect shoulder and mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating and alternating lane closures in the following areas.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and mile marker 122 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 117 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between Ramp 121 off ramp (Charlottesville) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), between Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and Route 654 (Barracks Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday at 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 178 (Teel Lane) and Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the City of Charlottesville in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 6 (Irish Road), between the Fluvanna County line and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and the Louisa County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

(NEW) Road widening projects – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1107 (North Hill) in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 875 (Sunset Avenue Extended) and Dubine Drive, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly through Sunday, Aug. 13.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Interstate 64 – Other maintenance. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 18.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Slope work. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 14.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with lane closures between Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Debris pickup. Expect mobile, alternating road closures between Route 769 (Rocky Hollow Road) and Route 1484 (Vincennes Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Other bridge work. Expect road closure between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion, Sept. 27, 2023.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Please pay attention to message boards and use alternate routes around the work area. Expected completion date is August 22, 2023.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street) — Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

(NEW) Route 721 (White Oak Road) – Slope work. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, beginning Monday. Expected completion date, Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, in the following areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S 17 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 691 (Carters Run Road), in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Eastern Bypass North), between Route 1056 (Moffet Drive) and U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17 ), between Route 667 (Opal Road) and the Stafford County line in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S.17 (Highway 17), between Route 1056 (Moffet Drive) and Route 678 (Academy Hill Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road) in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Old Bridge Road in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 621 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 625 (Pilgrims Rest Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road), between U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) and the Prince William County line, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes.

S. 15 (Lee Highway), between Route 605 (Colonial Road) and Route 1405 (Nordix Drive) in the southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Lee Highway), at Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road), in the northbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and the ramp to Interstate 66 East, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Prince William County, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Nokesville Road) between Prince William County and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – New roadway construction. Expect left lane and left should closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and the Prince William County line, Monday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Greene County

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Tree removal operations – Expect shoulder and lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 143 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 145, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 145 and mile 148 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

(UDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Slope work. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 695 (Hamilton Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date: Dec. 30, 2023.

Madison County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Orange County line and the Culpeper County line, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business U.S. 29 (Main Street), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business U.S. 29 (Main Street), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 230 (Orange Road), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), between Business U.S. 29 (North Main Street) and the Rappahannock County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), between Business U.S. 29 (North Main Street) and the Rappahannock County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike), between Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) and the Orange County line.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper county line, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures at Route 607 (Lillards Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line.

Route 231 (Gordon Avenue), between the Gordonsville Circle and the Louisa County line.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 629 (Lahore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Waterpenny Lane in the westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 1003 (Water Street) and the Fauquier/Culpeper County line, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.