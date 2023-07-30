Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of July 31-Aug. 4

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 116, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and mile marker 121, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit 118B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, at mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, at mile marker 126, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 124 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit 118B and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the westbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), between the ramp from Interstate 64 and Business U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), at Route 1520 (North Hollymead Drive), in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), at the ramp to Business 250 (Ivy Road), in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 172 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 649 (Proffit Road), in the northbound lanes.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) and Worrell Drive, in the eastbound lanes.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 752 (Mechums Depot Lane), in the eastbound lanes.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) and Route 796 (Brooksville Road), in the westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), at Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive), in the northbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Stone Creek Lane, in the southbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between the ramp from Interstate 64 and Route 338 (College Drive), in the southbound lanes.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and Aviation Drive, in the northbound lanes.

Route 649 (Airport Road), between Route 1501 (Deerwood Drive) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road), in the northbound lanes.

Route 684 (Mint Springs Road), at Route 1228 (Saddleback Drive), in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive) and Route 317 (Hart Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), at Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 631 (Rio Road), between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 650 (Gasoline Alley), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) and Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 631 (5thStreet) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Litter pickup operations – Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zone with slow moving vehicles, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 124.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Route 460 (Richmond Highway), in Lynchburg.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between the Fluvanna County line and Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard)

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Other maintenance. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly. Expected completion date, April 20, 2024.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 691 (Greenwood Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Storm drain work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion, Sept. 27, 2023.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Please pay attention to message boards and use alternate routes around the work area. Expected completion date is August 22, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 665 (Normans Lane) and the Culpeper Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 9566 (Simms Drive) and the Madison County line, in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line and The Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line to the Orange County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) and the Culpeper Town line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) in the northbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Friendship Way, in the southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect left lane closures, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at U.S. Business 15 (Brandy Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive) and Route 657 (General Winder Road, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, beginning Monday. Expected completion date, Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 17 (Highway 17), between U.S. 50 John Mosby Highway and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 West, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Warrenton Town line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 17 (Eastern Bypass), between U.S. and Route 1056 (Moffet Drive), in the northbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run road) and Route 744 (Lovers Lane), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between Ramp Intersection to Eastern Bypass Ramp Intersection, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 709 (Zulla Road) and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Snow Hill Lane and the Warren County line, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 55 (Main Street, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile work zones with lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 29 and mile marker 30, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and the ramp to Interstate 66 East, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Prince William County, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between Prince William County and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit Ramp 23 (Delaplane/Paris) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) – Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and Business 29 (Lee Highway) east of Highway 17, in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) and the Warrenton Town line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 693 (Old Alexandria Turnpike) and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) — Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with slow moving vehicles between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.