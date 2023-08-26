Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Oversize load – On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists should be alert for a slow-moving, oversize load being hauled along the following routes in Albemarle and Louisa counties:

Southbound on U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) from Zion Crossroads to U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road)

Westbound on U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) and the I-64 interchange at exit 124.

Westbound on I-64 from exit 124 to exit 118.

Southbound on U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) from the I-64 interchange at exit 118 toward Route 460 in Lynchburg

(NEW) Street sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures on the following routes and dates between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.:

S. 250 (Ivy Road) between Farmington Drive and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive) and Route 20 (Monticello Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road) between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) between Route 29 (Emmet Street) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs along Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 108 and 113. Expect daily shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 100 and 131, Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection work. On Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound and westbound right lanes will be closed at the bridges over the Rivanna River and railway, between mile markers 122 and 124.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and other roadside maintenance. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures on Interstate 64 east between mile markers 100 and 131, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 100 and 131, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures on Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound lanes between mile markers 100 and 131, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect mobile, alternating northbound lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road). Daily slow-roll lane closures are also scheduled on U.S. 29 north between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect delays and use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Debris removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by flagging between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect eastbound and westbound lane and shoulder closures on U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road), daily and nightly.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Traffic engineering work. Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect right shoulder closures in both directions from Rio East Court to just west of the intersection.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Pipe replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 676 (Woodlands Road) and Route 1560 (Milford Road), from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Follow detour signs that will direct motorists around the work area.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike) – Construction of roundabout at U.S. 522 and North Blue Ridge Road, administered by the town of Culpeper. Road closed between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Anticipated completion on August 31, 2023.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (White Oak Road) – Culvert repairs. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway).

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Soil borings – On Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect shoulder closures along eastbound and westbound lanes at the following locations:

Interstate 66 between mile markers 26 and 27

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) at Route 863 (Lake Daniel Road)

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures at the following times and locations:

Eastbound lanes from mile marker 14 to 37, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes from mile marker 37 to 14, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Bridge inspection work at the Route 28 bridge over Cedar Run, near Route 818 (Old Catlett Road). Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking. Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions between the Louisa County line and the Buckingham County line.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for work crews near the roadway between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Anticipated completion date is December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures at the following times and locations:

S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Orange County line and the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) between the Albemarle County line and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, daily beginning Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 522 (Cross Country Road) between U.S. 250 (Broad Street) and the town of Mineral, daily through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between the town of Mineral and the Spotsylvania County line, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree removal work along westbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 143 and 147. Expect left shoulder and left lane closures, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile markers 131 and 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes on Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal along eastbound lanes between mile markers 131 and 147. Expect mobile work zone with shoulder closures daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile markers 131 and 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) – Bridge inspection. On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect alternating lane closures between Route 664 (Gammon Town Road) and Route 752 (River Bend Drive).

Route 695 (Hamilton Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow detour signs around the work zone. Anticipated completion on Dec. 30, 2023.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – On Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Madison County line and the Louisa County line.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 719 (Belmont Road) and the Culpeper County line.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Spotsylvania County line and the Culpeper County line.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Waugh Boulevard.

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 650 (Independence Road), daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 653 (Sycamore Ridge Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect all northbound and southbound lanes to be closed at the Piney River Crossing between Route 600 (Swindler Hollow Road) and Route 612 (Hull School Road), Monday through Thursday, August 31. All driveways are accessible through the duration of the project.