Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of Sept. 25-29

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Tree removal – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Route 809 (Canterbury Road) and the ramp from Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

S. 250 (Long Street), between Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and the City of Charlottesville in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the City of Charlottesville, Thursday and Friday.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Hickory Street and the City of Charlottesville in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and U.S. 250/Business 29 (Bypass Expressway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road), between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 742 (Avon Street), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the City of Charlottesville in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect slow moving traffic and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Business U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), between Route 820 (Buckingham Circle) and Westerly Avenue in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the Nelson County line and the Albemarle County line in the northbound lanes and southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive) in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between off Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 697 (Sutherland Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday.

S. 250 (Bypass), between the U.S. 250 (Bypass) off ramp and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) and the City of Charlottesville in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between the Nelson County line and the Albemarle County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Debris pickup. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and Route 600 (Cismont Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

(NEW) Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Local traffic, please use Route 665 (Millington Road) to avoid the work area. Expected completion date, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – expect right lane and right should closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), at Batna Road, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike) – Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion, Sept. 30, 2023.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect shoulder closures and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 771 (Frys Lane), between Route 672 (Duhollow Road) and Route 1104 (Zella’s Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 619 (Ruritan Lake Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 660 (Sclaters Ford Road) and Route 761 (Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139, Tuesday to Wednesday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 142 and mile marker 144, Sunday to Monday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 146 and mile marker 148, Monday to Tuesday.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Evergreen Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.D. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 763 (Henson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (North Main Street) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closure between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 612 (Monrovia Road) daily. Please follow posted detour around the work area. Expected completion date: September 29.