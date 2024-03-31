Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 1-5

VDOT has updated the list of highway work scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), at Route 633 (Cove Garden Road), Friday.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road), between Route 1094 (Ashleigh Way Road) and Route 747 (Emerald Lake Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road), between Route 644 (Burnley Station Road) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday.

Route 651 (Free State Road), between Route 1428 (Huntington Road) and Route 651 (Free State Road) dead end, Thursday.

(NEW) Other construction – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Equipment installation – Expect right shoulder closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Exit ramp at mile marker 107 (Crozet) from westbound Interstate 64 to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at U.S. 250, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, Thursday, and Friday.

(UPDATE) New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 117 to mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Curb and gutter repairs. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104 in the westbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 20 (Monticello Avenue) – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) and Jefferson Lake Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 604 (Buffalo River Road) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 664 (Frays Mountain Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 714 (Plank Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) and Route 627 (Frys Path). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone, Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and Route 675 (Thoms Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road), between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Road widening project. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between the Culpeper City line and Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at Route 744 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 674 (Georgetown Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 663 (Balls Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 674 (Grays Mill Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road), alternating lane closures between the Culpeper County line and Route 682 (Black Snake Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge repairs. Expect right lane and both shoulders closed between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) — Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 612 (Aquia Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Greene County

(NEW) Resurfacing operations – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and Route 621 (South River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Route 1131 (Tanglewood Drive), between Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Route 1131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 33 (Jefferson Highway), alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 720 (Hensley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway), alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) and Onionville Road, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left shoulder closure between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pipe repairs/installation – Expect road closures with signed detours in the following areas:

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) and Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road), road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April 15, 2024.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 237 (Blue Ridge Turnpike and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work zone. Expected completion date, May 17, 2024.

Rappahannock County

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.