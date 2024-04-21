Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT construction schedule for the week of April 22-26

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect shoulder and lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), mobile work zone with left lane and left shoulder closure between the Charlottesville City line and the ramp to and from Interstate 64 west in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and the ramp to and from Interstate 64 west in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Route 631 (Rio Road East), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday.

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, right lane, and right shoulder closure between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Equipment installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 711 (Burton Road) and Route 712 (North Garden Lane) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) – Survey work. Expect shoulder and ramp closures between ramps to and from Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) – Paving. Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures and flaggers between Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) and Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Road widening project. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) – Other bridge work. Expect road closures for up to 15 minutes at a time at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road) and Rock Hill Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

S. 17 (Highway 17), periodic slow rolls with flaggers between Route 767 (Watery Mountain Road) and Business U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 674 (Blantyre Road) and Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) and Galemont Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Other bridge work – Expect temporary closures up to 15 minutes at a time, Thursday, in the following areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 757 (Old Markham Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 623 (Rokeby Road), between U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) and West View Lane Hi the northbound and southbound lanes, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 777 (Old Zion Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 635 (Hume Road), between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Super load. Expect large slow-moving vehicles between mile marker 7 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge maintenance. Expect right shoulder closures between the ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 245 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 725 (Tuckers Lane) and the Warren County line, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 610 (Aquia Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Greene County

Resurfacing operations – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and Route 621 (South River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1131 (Tanglewood Drive), between Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Route 1131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 623 (Chopping Road) and Route 720 (Hensley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree removals – Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect road closure between Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) and Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Monday. Drivers should find an alternate route around the work area.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 657 (Thrift Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 231 (Main Street) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) and Mayhurst Lane in the southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 237 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work zone. Expected completion date, May 17, 2024.