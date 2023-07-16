Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT schedule for July 17-21

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website,

the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Other maintenance – Expect lane and shoulder closures in following areas, Monday through Friday:

Interstate 64, expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1107 (North Hill) in the eastbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), expect left lane and left shoulder closures at Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road), in the eastbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 797 (Brooksville Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), expect flagging operation at Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations– Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 692 (Plank Road) and U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 649 (Airport Road), between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect shoulder closures in the westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between the ramp to Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the Charlottesville City line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway – Slope work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1102 (Michie Tavern Lane) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane) and Putt Putt Place in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect left lane and left should closures between Route 651 (Wakefield Road) and Route 652 (Old Brook Road in the southbound lanes, Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Please pay attention to message boards and use alternate routes around the work area. Expected completion date is August 22, 2023.

Culpeper County

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66, at mile marker 15 in the westbound lanes.

S. 15 (Eastern Bypass), at (Old Meetze Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 15 (Eastern Bypass), between Highway 17 and Business 29 (Lee Highway) in the southbound lanes.

Roadway improvements – Expect work crews near the roadway, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Route 661 (Ok Shade Road), between Route 662 (Weaversville Road) and Route 1240 (Blake Lane) in the eastbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 27 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) – Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and Business 29 (Lee Highway) east of Highway 17, in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Tree trimming operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday.

Business 33 (Spotswood Trail), between U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between U.S. 33 (Main Street) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, noon to 6 a.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra).

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff).

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Sout Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Orange Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, daily in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between the Warren County line and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway).

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue) in the westbound lanes, daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.