Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated road work schedule for Aug. 7-11

VDOT has updated its road work schedule in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website,

the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Litter pickup operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), between the Nelson County line and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Soil borings – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive) and Route 317 (Hart Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), at Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 631 (Rio Road), between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 650 (Gasoline Alley), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) and Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 631 (5thStreet) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating and alternating lane closures in the following areas.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Rolkin Road and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) and U.S. 250 (Rugby Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and U.S. 250 (250 Bypass), Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and the Buckingham County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 6 (Irish Road), between the Fluvanna County line and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Other maintenance. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Slope work. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Storm drain work. Expect right lane and on ramp closure at ramp from Route 631 (Rio Road West) onto U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the southbound lanes, Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road)- and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly. Expected completion date, April 20, 2024

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Other bridge work. Expect road closure between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion, Sept. 27, 2023.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Please pay attention to message boards and use alternate routes around the work area. Expected completion date is August 22, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 3435 (Barracks Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) and U.S. 250 (250 Bypass) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line and The Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line to the Orange County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Friendship Way, in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect left lane closures, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at U.S. Business 15 (Brandy Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (West Evans Street) — Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

(NEW) Route 721 (White Oak Road) – Slope work. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, beginning Monday. Expected completion date, Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., in the following areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road), in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between the Warrenton Town line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

S. 17 (Eastern Bypass North), between Route 1056 (Moffet Drive) and U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

S. 17 (Eastern Bypass South), between U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) ramp intersection and Route 744 (Lovers Lane) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between Business 17 (Broadview Avenue) Route 670 (Old Meetze Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Old Bridge Road in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

S. 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 55 (Main Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, at mile marker 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 between Exit Ramp 23 (Lea Road) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66, at mile marker 25 in the westbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road), at Route 701 (Gap Run Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 55 (Winchester Road) and Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road)

Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and the ramp to Interstate 66 East, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Prince William County, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between Prince William County and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit Ramp 23 (Lea Road) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes, U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Blackwell Road) – Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S. 15 (East Lee Highway) and U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Jeffersonton Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect road closure between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road) Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bridge will reopen each day after 3 p.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect shoulder and lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 143 in the eastbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 145, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road), between Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) and Route 743 (Ambler Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive), between Route 752 (River Bend Drive) and Route 664 (Gammon Town Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Slope work. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 695 (Hamilton Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date: Dec. 30, 2023.

Madison County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Main Street), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 29 )North Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), between U.S. 29 (North Main Street) and the Rappahannock County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between U.S. Business 211 (Main Street) and U.S. Business 211 (Warren Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 48 (Skyline Drive) and Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 1003 (Water Street) and the Fauquier/Culpeper County line in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Waterpenny Lane in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Waterpenny Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 231 (F T Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway – Paving operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue0 and Sisk Lane in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.