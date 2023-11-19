Culpeper District Holiday Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for Nov. 20-Dec. 1

VDOT has updated its list of road work that is scheduled in the Culpeper District during the next week.

To ease travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday, Nov. 22, until noon Monday, Nov. 27.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29, right lane, left lane, and offramps closed at Route 654 (Barracks Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 250 (Ivy Road), mobile work zone with left lane and left shoulder closures between U.S. 29 (Bypass Expressway) and the Charlottesville City line in the westbound lanes, Friday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 729 (Buck Island Road), alternating lane closures between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway and Route 728 (Ed Jones Road in the northbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge deck repairs – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 104 and mile marker 108 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 601 (Free Union Road) at the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street), between Route 1101 (Avon Court) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between the Interstate 64 eastbound ramp and the Interstate 64 westbound ramp, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), lane closures with flaggers at Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), lane closures with flaggers at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures at mile marker 112 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 108 in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Culpeper County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road), at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

Interstate 66, at mile marker 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 17 (Highway 17), at Route 672 (Blackwell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), at Route 805 (Bealeton Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road), at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 25 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge substructure repair. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 759 (White Hall Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 634 (Mutton Hollow Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 132 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 665 (Kennon Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closure at Route 725 (Thacker Road) in the southbound lanes, please follow signed detour, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closure at Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Vegetation control. Expect left shoulder closures between Westwind Drive and the Albemarle County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, beginning Monday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Maddox Lane) and Route 1003 (Water Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.