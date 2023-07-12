Covington man sentenced to nine years for downloading child sex abuse material using Freenet

A Covington man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for using the peer-to-peer filesharing software Freenet to download images and videos of alleged child sex abuse.

Jerald Gray, 51, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of knowingly possessing one or more matters containing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including minors under the age of 12.

According to court documents, in July 2021, Gray began downloading child sex abuse videos depicting prepubescent girls, some under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Based on information obtained through the course of their investigation, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained and executed a search warrant at Gray’s residence on Dec. 8, 2021, and seized his computer and cell phone, among other items.

Analysis of his computer revealed at least 65 movie or image files that contained child sex abuse material. In addition, Gray’s cellphone contained at least 11 images that depicted child sexual abuse material.

