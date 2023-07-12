Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscovington man sentenced to nine years for downloading child sex abuse material using freenet
Virginia

Covington man sentenced to nine years for downloading child sex abuse material using Freenet

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Covington man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for using the peer-to-peer filesharing software Freenet to download images and videos of alleged child sex abuse.

Jerald Gray, 51, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of knowingly possessing one or more matters containing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including minors under the age of 12.

According to court documents, in July 2021, Gray began downloading child sex abuse videos depicting prepubescent girls, some under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Based on information obtained through the course of their investigation, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained and executed a search warrant at Gray’s residence on Dec. 8, 2021, and seized his computer and cell phone, among other items.

Analysis of his computer revealed at least 65 movie or image files that contained child sex abuse material. In addition, Gray’s cellphone contained at least 11 images that depicted child sexual abuse material.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

virginia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats, Republicans targeting House, Senate majorities in the fall

Chris Graham
computer lawyer courtroom
Virginia

Bedford County man faces prison for taking COVID relief funds for fake lawncare business

Crystal Graham

A Bedford County man faces up to 20 years in prison for obtaining a $25,000 Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan for a lawncare business he never operated.

anxiety mental health
Columns

It’s OK to want to get rich: But the die trying part will eventually catch up to you

Chris Graham

I think I have something in common with Rainn Wilson, the guy who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office”: that we both found ourselves unhappy for no good reason, other than that we had a lot, and still wanted more.

mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Mega Millions increases to $560 million after no jackpot winner Tuesday night

Crystal Graham
china
Columns, Politics

Who needs Chinese scientists? America does

Mel Gurtov
ukraine
Columns, Politics

The beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?

Kevin Martin
Israel
Columns, Politics

The occupation and Jewish values

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy