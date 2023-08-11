Court Square Theater to hold auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ production

The Court Square Theater ACT ONE program will be auditioning actors ages 60 and up for Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling on Aug 21-22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Auditions will take place at the theater at 41-F Court Square in Harrisonburg.

The show is directed by Steve Winegard, and show dates are Nov 29-Dec 3.

Auditioning actors are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue (from any play) or a monologue from the CST website Audition Materials link.

A headshot and acting resume are appreciated, although not required.

ACT ONE is also seeking production crew members: assistant director, stage manager, set designer, set construction, scenic painter, lighting designer, sound designer, costume designer, props master, run crew, light board operator and sound board operator. Interested individuals should email Managing Director J.P. Gulla at [email protected]

“Experience is not required,” Gulla said, noting that ACT ONE is an educational program. “The program is designed to foster a love for and understanding of theater through instruction in the various aspects involved in bringing a production from script to stage,” he explained. “ACT ONE offers a great opportunity for people who enjoy theater to learn – in a fun and engaging way – more about what happens on and off stage.”

Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley. ACV manages Court Square Theater and Smith House Galleries, local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program (awarding more than $483,500 since 2001), supports public art initiatives, and coordinates monthly First Fridays of the Valley community gatherings.

CST is supported in part by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the City of Harrisonburg and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.