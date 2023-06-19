Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscooperative effort between virginia and n c replenishes muskie fingerling stock
Virginia

Cooperative effort between Virginia and N.C. replenishes muskie fingerling stock

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(©smiltena – stock.adobe.com)

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission returned nearly 22,000 3-inch muskie fingerlings to Virginia to replenish fishing stock.

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received the fish from NC WRC’s Table Rock Fish Hatchery and will use them to meet annual stocking allocations across the Commonwealth.

Approximately 14,000 of the fish were stocked in a rearing pond at the Buller Fish Hatchery where they will grow out to advanced fingerling size, which is approximately 10 inches.  An additional 3,000 fingerlings were taken to the newly renovated Front Royal Hatchery for grow-out to advanced fingerling size. The advanced-sized fish will be stocked this fall. The remainder of the 3-inch fingerlings were stocked in existing muskie waters according to DWR’s Muskellunge Management Plan. The bonus fish should help to enhance the muskie fishing opportunities in Virginia in the coming years.

An ongoing effort between DWR and NC WRC made the muskie fingerlings donation possible. In February 2023, DWR collected seven adult muskie from the lower New River and took them to NC WRC’s hatchery for spawning. The fingerlings received this week from N.C. are from that February effort. All muskie stocked into Virginia over the last several years are a result of this ongoing cooperation with North Carolina.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours
2 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
3 #7 Virginia battles, ultimately falls to TCU, 4-3, ending College World Series run
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Omahoos Notebook: Tough weekend for the good guys in orange and blue

Latest News

Virginia

Virginia Tech team is semifinalist in inaugural engicompetition funded by CHIPS Act

Rebecca Barnabi
broadband internet
Virginia

Kids Safe Online: Two Virginia students place in national poster contest

Rebecca Barnabi

Students from Williamsburg and Radford are top winners in a national poster contest about internet safety for children.

jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

First 100 days: Virginia’s first Black Congresswoman reflects on milestone

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia marked her first 100 days in the 118th Congress last Thursday.

Local

Greenville’s Emily Kegley joins Clerk’s Office for summer internship

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
Culture

Student loan debt forgiveness: What the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for me

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk
Sports

Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Chris Graham
pulse line on black background
U.S./World

VCU researcher: ‘Americans are sicker and die earlier than people’ in other countries

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy