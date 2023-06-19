Cooperative effort between Virginia and N.C. replenishes muskie fingerling stock

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission returned nearly 22,000 3-inch muskie fingerlings to Virginia to replenish fishing stock.

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received the fish from NC WRC’s Table Rock Fish Hatchery and will use them to meet annual stocking allocations across the Commonwealth.

Approximately 14,000 of the fish were stocked in a rearing pond at the Buller Fish Hatchery where they will grow out to advanced fingerling size, which is approximately 10 inches. An additional 3,000 fingerlings were taken to the newly renovated Front Royal Hatchery for grow-out to advanced fingerling size. The advanced-sized fish will be stocked this fall. The remainder of the 3-inch fingerlings were stocked in existing muskie waters according to DWR’s Muskellunge Management Plan. The bonus fish should help to enhance the muskie fishing opportunities in Virginia in the coming years.

An ongoing effort between DWR and NC WRC made the muskie fingerlings donation possible. In February 2023, DWR collected seven adult muskie from the lower New River and took them to NC WRC’s hatchery for spawning. The fingerlings received this week from N.C. are from that February effort. All muskie stocked into Virginia over the last several years are a result of this ongoing cooperation with North Carolina.