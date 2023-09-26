Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Concord man dead after pedestrian hit-and-run in Bedford County
Police, Virginia

Concord man dead after pedestrian hit-and-run in Bedford County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
pedestrians in crosswalk
(© ambrozinio – stock.adobe.com)

A hit-and-run crash in Bedford County early this morning resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident, which happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, on Route 460 four tenths of a mile west of Route 811.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, Va., was walking in the westbound lanes of route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at the scene.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle was perhaps a 2004 to 2007 BMW 500 Series.

Virginia State Police requests anyone with information about the incident, call 1-800-542-5959 or email [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA gets header from Stephen Annor, slips past ETSU, 1-0

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

International League playoffs: Norfolk Tides drop Game 1 to Durham Bulls, 10-5

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Durham Bulls, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park, in the opening game of the teams’ International League playoff series.

shelter dog
Local, Politics

Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue

Chris Graham

The push by Scott Seaton to get Augusta County to update its animal control ordinance has earned him a censure from the other six members of the Board of Supervisors.

uva football
Sports

Game Notes: Boston College looks to get back on track with UVA coming to town

Scott Ratcliffe
tony muskett
Sports

Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Chris Graham
acc
Sports

ACC Football Week 5: Schedule, news and notes, betting lines for weekend

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Andrew Behnam hired to serve as director of sports performance

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy