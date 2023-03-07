Completely: American Shakespeare Center presents production containing all of the Bard’s plays

The American Shakespeare Center will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a new production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again].

The two-hour production is an acclaimed and comedic distillation of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays.

Performances will be May 17 to June 4 in the Blackfriars Playhouse, the only re-creation of Shakespeare’s original indoor theater in the world.

Three madcap players in tights weave their wicked way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies. A 2022 version of the original production played a record-breaking nine years in London, and has been performed around the world.

ASC’s 35th anniversary will also be celebrated with the First Folio of six Shakespeare titles: The Taming of the Shrew, Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, and Coliolanus. Published after the Bard’s death in 1623 the First Folio, preserved plays that had never been printed. Eighteen works by Shakespeare would have otherwise been lost.

This year also marks the 400th anniversary of the first printing of First Folio.

Below is the Center’s season schedule:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again) May 17 – June 4, 2023

The Taming of the Shrew June 16 – August 12, 2023

Measure for Measure June 23 – August 12, 2023

Much Ado About Nothing July 21 – November 19, 2023

Hamlet September 29 – November 18, 2023

Coriolanus October 26 – November 18, 2023

A Christmas Carol November 30 – December 30, 2023

Tickets for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again) are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling 1-877-MUCH-ADO (1-877-682-4236).