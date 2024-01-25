Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health
Health, Schools, Virginia

‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
group therapy
(© fizkes – stock.adobe.com)

An email from a colleague at the University of Mary Washington is what prompted Center for Teaching Director Victoria Russell to eventually act on her plans to address a growing problem in college classrooms.

The email said: “For what it’s worth, I’m really stressed out.” And students are also struggling with mental health challenges. Russell wanted to know what she and her colleagues could do to meet increasing student mental health needs while maintaining meaningful, rigorous coursework.

Her plans began to take action earlier this month with a keynote address and workshop by psychologist Sarah Rose Cavanagh, author of Mind Over Monsters: Supporting Youth Mental Health with Compassionate Challenge. Cavanagh, a Simmons University psychology professor and senior associate director for teaching and learning, said “compassionate challenge” are the key to promoting youth mental wellness on campus.

“As instructors, we can support and encourage student mental health through pedagogies of care,” Cavanagh sent in materials ahead of her talk. “Pedagogies of care involve high-touch practices like frequent communication, flexibility, inclusive teaching practices, learning new technologies and techniques, and being enthusiastic and passionate.”

Faculty and students have had no shortage of stressors lately: the COVID-19 pandemic, political polarization, racial tensions, environmental concerns. Students are left with to deal with difficult pasts, uncertain presents and precarious futures.

“I think that interacting with each other is so much harder than it was before,” said UMW Professor of Sociology Leslie Martin, who attended the workshop at which Cavanagh spoke in the Cedric Rucker University Center.

Cavanagh heard similar stories as she traveled the United States after the pandemic and wrote Mind Over Monsters. At the UMW workshop, she shared research, cited real-life experiences, theories and resources, and encouraged participants to exchange ideas.

Mary Washington Head Athletic Trainer Beth Druvenga stressed goal-setting, which was the theme of Cavanagh’s afternoon workshop, as a way to engage students and boost confidence.

“Looking into student goals on the front end of the semester could give professors insight into their motivation,” Druvenga said. “That would also give them the opportunity to check and see if they’re meeting their goals or what they need to do differently.”

Such strategies strengthen learning environments, according to Cavanagh, who writes for The Chronicle of Higher Education and blogs for Psychology Today.

“Faculty can do the most for students by being purposeful in our classroom designs and supporting students to manage what may feel uncomfortable,” said Russell.

Key to the concept of being intentional is what Cavanagh calls “flexibility with guardrails.” Juxtaposing clear expectations with deadlines and assessments tailored to personal needs can help create a sense of security.

“I think that students need compassion, and they also need a challenge,” she said. “Compassion has to come first.”

Russell said hopes to bring more opportunities for exploring mental health concerns to the UMW community.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German

Taine Murray’s heroics off the bench Wednesday for Virginia may have caught many by surprise. 

valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham

The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

The judge was clear in Augusta County FOIA case: ‘I am ordering compliance’

Chris Graham
happy dog on leash
Local, Politics

Amendments to Augusta County animal control ordinance fail to address concerns

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Politics, Virginia

Virginia District 4 program accepts nominations for Women of Excellence Program

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status