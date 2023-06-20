Coming attractions: New executive director coming to Hull’s Drive-In July 1

Hull’s Drive-In, a non-profit community-owned, drive-in movie theater in Lexington, has a new message to add to its coming attractions.

The theater, and its board, Hull’s Angels, announced a new executive director starting on July 1. Bobbie Wagner will take over for Lauren Summers, who has served in the role since 2018.

“We are excited for Bobbie to join Hull’s and continue the work that Lauren has done. This organization is so fortunate to have both these amazing people lead this community treasure,” said Liz Schmidt, board chair of Hull’s Angels.

Wagner’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for helping organizations and people thrive, will further advance the mission of Hull’s Drive-In. She has experience in business development, fundraising, community outreach, communications and strategic operations.

Originally from Alleghany County, Wagner has resided in Rockbridge County for seven years. She has a master’s degree in recreation administration with a focus on non-profit management. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism with a focus on special events, tourism and recreation administration. She recently concluded more than a decade of work with the YMCA. She currently serves on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors as past president.

“I grew up going to the drive-in as a kid, so being able to serve as the incoming executive director of Hull’s is pretty nostalgic for me. We are lucky to have such a special place right here in our backyard,” said Wagner. “I am looking forward to working alongside the local board to fulfill present and future goals of the organization. We want to ensure this iconic venue is operating for present and future generations to enjoy.”

While the organization is excited to have Wagner join them, they are also thankful for all that Summers has done in her tenure at Hull’s.

Summers’ work with Hull’s was instrumental to the growth of the organization, and she helped navigate the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic including hosting three vaccination clinics at the theater. She also worked with the board on a capital campaign to purchase the property the theater sits on.

“To say that Lauren will be missed as she ventures into this next phase of her life would be an enormous understatement,” said Kevin Merrill, vice chair of Hull’s Angels.

History of Hull’s Drive-In