Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Colton Cowser grand slam helps deliver Triple-A title to Norfolk Tides
Sports

Colton Cowser grand slam helps deliver Triple-A title to Norfolk Tides

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesA Colton Cowser grand slam put Norfolk ahead to stay as the Tides defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-6, to win the Triple-A Championship Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Triple-A title is the first for the Tides since 1983, when the franchise was affiliated with the New York Mets.

Cowser, who got 77 plate appearances in 26 games with the Baltimore Orioles in the 2023 season, was named the game’s MVP after going 2-for-4 at the plate.

The outfielder slashed .300/.417/.520 with 17 homers in 399 plate appearances for the Tides in 2023.

In the championship game, it would be Norfolk that would get on the board first, in the third inning, when Cowser scored on the front end of a double steal.

Justin Armbruester had a solid start for the Tides. He didn’t allow a run in the first four innings. With two outs in the fifth, Hunter Feduccia hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Armbruester finished with 5.0 innings pitched allowing the one run on two hits (including the home run) and three walks while striking out four. He threw 71 pitches, 46 for strikes.

The Dodgers scored again in the sixth, starting with a leadoff double by Miguel Vargas. He scored when Jonny DeLuca knocked an RBI single to the left side to give Oklahoma City a 2-1 lead.

The Tides started to get things cooking again in the seventh. With one out, Lewin Díaz laced a double off the left-center field wall to get the offense started. Maverick Handley pinch-hit for Anthony Bemboom and walked on four straight pitches.

Top prospect Jackson Holliday flew out for the second out of the inning, but Connor Norby followed with a walk. With the bases loaded, Cowser fell behind 0-2 quickly. But he took the next pitch deep to center field that cleared the batter’s eye, bringing the score to 5-2.

The grand slam went 455 feet, and produced a 53.9 percent win probability added. The Tides’ win chances to win went from 34.8 percent to 88.7 percent after the slam.

Into the ninth, the Tides put across what would be very important insurance runs. Handley reached safely on a hit-by pitch, then scored on a two-run homer by Norby to go up 7-2.

Norby finished the night 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored.

His slash line for 2023 in Norfolk: .290/.359/.483, with 21 homers in 633 plate appearances.

Oklahoma City put up a fight in the ninth. Jorbit Vivas led off with a walk and reached second on defensive indifference. Drew Avans knocked an RBI single to follow to make it 7-3. Avans scored when Michael Busch launched a two-run homer to bring it to 7-5.

Joey Krehbiel entered to pitch for the Tides to get the remaining out, but Vargas had other plans by launching a home run to make it 7-6.

Krehbiel settled in and struck out Ryan Ward out on three pitches to clinch it.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky
2 Money Republicans want Youngkin: But he needs to win Virginia in November first
3 Augusta County BOS losing control of narrative that Seaton is alone in asking questions
4 Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve
5 Virginia has to learn how to win football games: It needs to start this weekend at Boston College

Latest News

tony elliott
Sports

Notebook: Tony Elliott addresses having to patch together Virginia defense

Chris Graham
powerball lottery tickets
Virginia

Virginia continues to rack up winners in Powerball; jackpot now $1.04 billion

Crystal Graham

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday night’s drawing after no one in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six numbers on Saturday night.

mental health
Environment, Op/Eds

EarthTalk: Are there any proven links between exposure to pollution and mental health problems?

EarthTalk

Mental health and environment are two issues often in the spotlight, though not often associated together.

earth
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Serbia-Kosovo political deadlock requires a reality check

Alon Ben-Meier
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 2-6

Chris Graham
road
Local

Greene County: Route 638 bridge replacement completed 11 weeks ahead of schedule

Chris Graham
missing person
Local, Police

Charlottesville Police searching for man last seen at event on Friday at Ting Pavilion

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy