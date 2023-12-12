Countries
Cold case: Norfolk Police looking for suspect from 2021 fire resulting in one death
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Cold case: Norfolk Police looking for suspect from 2021 fire resulting in one death

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Cold case detectives from the Norfolk Police Department are continuing to look for new leads in an unsolved homicide investigation and are turning to the public for help identifying two people.

On Aug. 12, 2021, at 12:50 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a home in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue for the report of a house fire.

Leslie Vaughn, 69, was found in the home, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire was ruled an arson by the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

During the course of their investigation, Detectives found video footage of a suspect and a person of interest.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may recognize either of these individuals or who has information about this active investigation to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

