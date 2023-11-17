Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
Virginia, Weather

‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires

Crystal Graham
Published date:
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, smoke from the Tuggle’s Gap fire is seen in the distance. Photo courtesy NPS.

Air quality in our region continues to be an issue in Virginia and West Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

A “code orange” alert has been issued in Virginia for Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, Warren, Frederick, Clarke, Nelson and Albemarle counties. The alert is also for Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia.

The alert is active until midnight.

A “code red” alert was issued yesterday and expired at midnight.

The alert means that fine particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

The Shenandoah National Park reports that the Appalachian Trail is closed from Jarman Gap (mile 98.6) to Rockfish Gap (mile 105) due to a wildfire.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
2 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
3 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ tonight? The answer will surprise you
4 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls
5 Staunton’s Joanna Keller is chair of Governor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

Latest News

israel palestine
Politics, Schools, Virginia

Miyares calls out Virginia college presidents for ‘deafening silence’ on Israel, Hamas

Rebecca Barnabi
tommy tuberville
Politics, U.S. & World

The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again

Chris Graham

A failed college football coach has Senate Republicans backed into a corner because they’re scared of far-right voters on abortion, the issue that has lost them every significant election since the Dobbs decision was handed down last year.

liberty
Basketball, Sports

Liberty defeats Furman, 88-74, to advance in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Chris Graham

Nice win Thursday for Liberty over Furman, you remember Furman, the team that upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament last year.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ tonight? The answer will surprise you

Chris Graham
Health, Local, Politics

Staunton’s Joanna Keller is chair of Governor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia stifles Texas Southern, holding Tigers to 26.1 percent shooting in 62-33 win

Chris Graham
football
Football, Sports

Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy