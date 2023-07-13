Cloud computing, cybersecurity company to establish HQ in Loudoun County, bring 53 new jobs to NOVA

A cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company will invest $125,000 to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County. The project will create 53 new jobs, according to the Governor’s office.

Fortreum LLC was founded in Virginia and employees 11-50 people according to its Indeed profile.

“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”

Fortreum CEO James Leach said Loudoun County was the best place for the company expansion and provides the best opportunity for exponential business growth.

“Having been long-time Virginia residents, Loudoun County was our first choice because of the strong technology ecosystem and a diverse cybersecurity workforce within the Northern Virginia technology hub, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state, county, and respective universities,” said Leach.

Fortreum specializes in delivering cybersecurity and cloud support services, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations across both public and private sectors.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded.