Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscloud computing cybersecurity company to establish hq in loudoun county bring 53 new jobs to nova
Business, Virginia

Cloud computing, cybersecurity company to establish HQ in Loudoun County, bring 53 new jobs to NOVA

Crystal Graham
Published date:
username password graphic
(© Song_about_summer – stock.adobe.com)

A cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company will invest $125,000 to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County. The project will create 53 new jobs, according to the Governor’s office.

Fortreum LLC was founded in Virginia and employees 11-50 people according to its Indeed profile.

“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”

Fortreum CEO James Leach said Loudoun County was the best place for the company expansion and provides the best opportunity for exponential business growth.

“Having been long-time Virginia residents, Loudoun County was our first choice because of the strong technology ecosystem and a diverse cybersecurity workforce within the Northern Virginia technology hub, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state, county, and respective universities,” said Leach.

Fortreum specializes in delivering cybersecurity and cloud support services, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations across both public and private sectors.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

Columns, Virginia

Adventure and exploration: My fascination with Titanic will go on

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

Podcast: Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football, leaving Tony Elliott in a bind

Jerry Ratcliffe

The big news today in UVA Athletics involves Jay Woolfolk, the baseball closer and two-year backup quarterback, now former backup quarterback.

us china
Politics, U.S. News

China denies allegations of hacking Microsoft, breaching unclassified government emails

Rebecca Barnabi

The good news is that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had already planned a trip to Beijing, but China gained insights on his visit.

jason miyares
Politics, U.S. News

Miyares signs onto doomed Republican AG effort to question BlackRock over ESG

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Politics, U.S. News

Spanberger on Tuberville military fight: ‘Absolutely unthinkable and irresponsible’

Chris Graham
gas
Business, U.S. News

Gas prices, fueled by higher oil prices, on the rise despite drop in consumer demand

Chris Graham
FBI
Politics, U.S. News

Virginia Democrats condemn GOP move to block funding for new FBI headquarters

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy