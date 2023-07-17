Augusta County Clerk’s Office shares promotions, addition of staff for criminal division

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced a staff promotion and the addition of three staff members to the Criminal Division of the Clerk’s Office.

Rachel L. Morgan was promoted to Senior Deputy Clerk for the newly reorganized Criminal Division.

Esther I. McDaniel, Hannah E. Davis and Grace A. McNeal recently joined the Clerk’s Office as Deputy Clerks for the Criminal Division.

“We are proud to be able to promote Rachel as Senior Deputy Clerk to supervise and coordinate our newly reorganized Criminal Division,” Landes said. “Rachel’s organization and mentorship skills will be effectively utilized with three new staff members joining the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, and her dedication to the office make her a perfect fit for this role.”

He added that McDaniel, Davis and McNeal “will be filling the important role of Deputy Clerk in our Criminal Division and will also be working in Court directly with the Judges, Judicial Assistants and Attorneys.”

In 2018, Morgan, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Liberty University, joined the Clerk’s Office as a part-time Civil Assistant. She became a full-time Deputy Clerk for the Criminal Division in June of 2019. She previously served as a Mathematics Teacher at Riverheads High School for Augusta County Public Schools.

McDaniel graduated Commonwealth Connections Academy in Pennsylvania and then majored in Youth Ministry at Indiana Wesleyan University. She recently served as a Support Teacher at the Good Shepherd School and Daycare in Waynesboro. McDaniel and her husband, Lloyd, have three children.

Davis, who earned her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Mary Baldwin University, recently served as a Personal Care Assistant for Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She also served as a Clerk’s Intern for the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Fall of 2020.

With her associate’s degree in psychology from Grand Rapids Community College, McNeal is working on her bachelor’s in psychology from a local college. She recently served as an Assistant Manager for Table 44/Paris Cake Company, and as Intern for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program.