Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Civil War author, JMU graduate to present on Shenandoah Valley Campaign at roundtable
Culture, Local

Civil War author, JMU graduate to present on Shenandoah Valley Campaign at roundtable

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

The Valley Campaign refers to five weeks of complex maneuvers and sporadic combat which ended in the final contest at the Third Battle of Winchester in the American Civil War.

The campaign, which was between August 7 and September 19, 1864, is the focus of a roundtable featuring author Scott C. Patchan on October 5, 2023. Patchan will present “Shenandoah Summer-the 1864 Valley Campaign: to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable at 7 p.m.

Patchan, a JMU graduate, will read from his recently published book “The Last Battle of Winchester,” which was fought by soldiers under the commands of Union General Phil Sheridan and Confederate General Jubal Early.

He is the author of many articles and books on the Civil War, including The Forgotten Fury: The Battle of Piedmont (1996), Shenandoah Summer: The 1864 Valley Campaign (2007), Second Manassas: Longstreet’s Attack and the Struggle for Chinn Ridge (2011), The Battle of Piedmont and Hunter’s Raid on Staunton (2011), and The Last Battle of Winchester: Phil Sheridan, Jubal Early and the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign (2013).

Patchan is also a sought-after tour guide at both Civil War and Revolutionary War era sites from New York to Georgia.

The roundtable meets the first Thursday of each month (except in June, July and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7 to 8 p.m. Annual membership is $40 per person.

Non-members can attend meetings for $5 per person per meeting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

lynchburg
Police, Virginia

Lynchburg Police seek information on teen reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
missing person
Police, Virginia

Fairfax County Police searching for missing 70-year-old woman from Reston

Chris Graham

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered 70-year-old female.

missing
Local

Missing person: Albemarle County woman last seen on Sept. 21, could be in West Virginia

Chris Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old female.

college students of color
Schools, Virginia

DOE data reveals Virginia State University, an HBCU, underfunded for 30 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture, U.S. & World

Symbol of the west: North Dakota park officials request public input on keeping wild horses

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture, Local

ARROW Project’s first fundraiser is art auction to provide mental health services in SAW area

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 708 to close next week in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy