Home City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys
City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys

Chris Graham
In the area of 3,000 randomly selected Staunton city residents will be getting a postcard in the mail this week, assuming USPS does its job, with a survey that city government leaders are using to get feedback on how they’re doing.

The questions in the survey, according to a press release from the city government, will cover a wide range of topics including city services, utilities, safety, and quality of life.

The postcard will feature a web link that the randomly selected residents can use to fill out the survey electronically.

Those who’d prefer to put their thoughts to pen and paper have an option – a paper survey is also being mailed to all 3,000 households, but that one is being mailed out as a followup.

This random survey will be accompanied by a separate, community-wide electronic survey that will be made available in early February for all citizens to take part.

The surveys will close on Feb. 16. Results from the survey are expected by mid-March.

This survey is being conducted through a partnership with Polco and the National Research Center, using a platform utilized by hundreds of communities in nearly every U.S. state.

For more information on the survey, call the Staunton City Manager’s Office at 540.332.3812.

