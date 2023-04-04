Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newscity of bristol virginia deq enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
Virginia

City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

A consent decree entered today in Richmond Circuit Court will hold the City of Bristol responsible for taking specific steps to make improvements at its public landfill.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the agreement, between the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, on Tuesday.

“I’ve traveled to Bristol, talked to Virginians, and our neighbors in Tennessee, firsthand about the issue caused by the Bristol landfill. I’m thrilled that my office has been able to reach an agreement with the City of Bristol, which will bring relief and solutions to the community. Additionally, because this consent decree has been signed by the court, it will hold the City accountable to the promises they’ve made,” Miyares said.

Odor issues tied to the landfill, an ongoing problem for more than two years, have led to numerous reports from city residents experiencing respiratory issues, nausea, headaches, nosebleeds and fatigue due to poor air quality.

The consent decree sets an April 30 deadline for the city to submit to DEQ a stormwater management plan for the site, and a June 14 deadline for work to be completed on a Sidewall Odor Mitigation System.

A 2022 DEQ report has identified the landfill sidewalls as the likely source of the odor, with the report concluding that the landfill’s liner has been compromised.

In addition to the work on the Sidewall Odor Mitigation System, the city has begun drilling wells to remove gas and liquids from the landfill.

“We are pleased to hear Judge Jenkins has made the Bristol Landfill consent decree official,” said DEQ Director Michael Rolband. “It culminates a long process and shows the dedication from both DEQ and the Office of the Attorney General to assure the citizens of Bristol that we will not stop until this issue is resolved. There is a lot more work that needs to be done on-site, but we can pause to celebrate this step in the process.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why
2 Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job
3 City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
4 Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023
5 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?

Latest News

matthew a. bowser
Virginia

Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local

Meeting planned for April 13 to discuss Waynesboro CDBG grant priorities

Crystal Graham

Waynesboro’s Community Development Department will hold a community meeting on April 13 to discuss the use of Community Development Block Grant funds.

nurse doctor medical health
Local

Free health fair and resources offered in Sherando on April 15

Crystal Graham

Residents of Lyndhurst and Sherando are invited to a Health Fair on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

inflation
U.S./World

Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless street tent
Virginia

HUD awards Arlington $3 million for homelessness efforts

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will journey to Asia for trade mission at end of April

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Off to the wild: Wildlife Center of Virginia prepares to release five bear yearlings

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy