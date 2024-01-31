Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Chesapeake motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition after crash in Virginia Beach

(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A 26-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach.

Jacob Keene, the driver of the motorcycle, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26 about the accident in the 1800 block of Indian River Road.

Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department and personnel from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the VBPD traffic safety unit indicate that Keene and his passenger were traveling westbound on Indian River Road when they collided with a vehicle exiting a driveway. The impact resulted in the ejection of both riders. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The other involved motorist remained on the scene and cooperated fully with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possesses information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at (757) 385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

