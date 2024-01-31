Chesapeake motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition after crash in Virginia Beach

A 26-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach.

Jacob Keene, the driver of the motorcycle, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26 about the accident in the 1800 block of Indian River Road.

Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department and personnel from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the VBPD traffic safety unit indicate that Keene and his passenger were traveling westbound on Indian River Road when they collided with a vehicle exiting a driveway. The impact resulted in the ejection of both riders. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The other involved motorist remained on the scene and cooperated fully with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possesses information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at (757) 385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.