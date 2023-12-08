Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School

A Charlottesville woman was arrested today for trespassing related to an altercation that took place on Nov. 16 at Charlottesville High School.

Kvira Bynum was taken into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. for trespassing on a school property, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Bynum was released pending her upcoming court appearance.

