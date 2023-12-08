Countries
Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Kvira Bynum
Kvira Bynum

A Charlottesville woman was arrested today for trespassing related to an altercation that took place on Nov. 16 at Charlottesville High School.

Kvira Bynum was taken into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. for trespassing on a school property, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Bynum was released pending her upcoming court appearance.

Charlottesville Police offer more details on incident that led to school lockdowns
Published date: May 10, 2023 | 10:58 am

Charlottesville Police seek man in relation to ‘credible threat’ to students at three schools
Published date: May 9, 2023 | 4:12 pm

Charlottesville Police investigate report of firearm on grounds at Charlottesville High School
Published date: September 1, 2022 | 4:36 pm

