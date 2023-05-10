Countries
Close
newscharlottesville police offer more details on incident that led to school lockdowns
Local

Charlottesville Police offer more details on incident that led to school lockdowns

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

We have more details in the incident that led to a lockdown at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville on Tuesday.

Charlottesville Police reported today that officers responded to the middle school at 1 p.m. Tuesday because a threat of violence had been directed at a student.

Dionte Tremaine Ruffin, 22, of Albemarle County, who shares a connection with the mother of the student, was identified as the suspect in this incident.

It was also discovered that the victim’s mother had children at both Charlottesville High School and Greenbrier Elementary School.

Not knowing the suspect’s location at the time, officers were deployed to all three schools to ensure the of all students for the remainder of the school day.

Charlottesville Police have taken steps to ensure the safety of the family to whom the threats were directed.

If anyone has information on Ruffin’s whereabouts, please contact CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

