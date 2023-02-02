Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville survey launched to get input for economic development strategic plan
Local

Charlottesville: Survey launched to get input for Economic Development Strategic Plan

Crystal Graham
Published:

CharlottesvilleThe City of Charlottesville has launched a survey to get input on the five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The goal is to get business and community feedback to provide guidance to the city for the plan.

The results will provide strategic direction for the city by identifying key opportunities for future growth and partnerships.

“A vibrant economy is critical to much of what we want to do as a city,” said Michael C. Rogers, interim City Manager. “Developing a clear plan to guide our efforts is a key step to ensuring future opportunity for our residents, businesses and community.”

The city has contracted with Resonance Consultancy to provide consultant services in developing the plan.

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

To take the survey, click here.

The final plan is expected to be completed by July.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

talking book center

Free braille eReaders, orientation offered to the blind, others who qualify
Crystal Graham
farmer stress
, ,

Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’
Crystal Graham

A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities.

shenanarts
,

ShenanArts offering benefit concert Friday to help offset production costs
Crystal Graham

ShenanArts will present a benefit concert on Friday at 7 p.m. performed by the cast and crew of The Sound of Music, opening at ShenanArts in March.

medicine
,

Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
Crystal Graham
tyre nichols

Goodbye, Tyre: Another victim of America’s disregard for Black lives
Perspectives
,

USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
Rebecca Barnabi
police

Raging bulls in blue: The deadly toll of warrior policing on steroids
Perspectives

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy