Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville soul band tower of power to perform at the paramount
News

Charlottesville: Soul band Tower of Power to perform at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
Published:

paramount theaterThe Paramount Theater will host Tower of Power performing live on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 50 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music.

“We were a Soul band called The Motowns,” said Emilio Castillo. “Rocco was the bass player, I was there, and my brother was the drummer. I met ‘Doc’ Kupka back in 1968 and gave him an audition. He came in the band, and we eventually changed our name to the Tower of Power.”

The reason for the band name change was that they had a specific goal in mind.

East Bay Grease defined their sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. “Bump City,” their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart and netted them the hits “You’re Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The 70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?,” and the band continued to tour and record over the years. Castillo says their love of the stage is the same today as it was back in 1968.

Fifty years later, in 2018, they returned to Oakland to celebrate their landmark 50th anniversary. Tower’s window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit has been a balm for the soul throughout their half-century existence, but the release of “50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater” couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

The band has long since surpassed Castillo’s modest aspirations, traveling the world, enjoying hit singles on their own, and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, and countless others. In the process, they’ve defined an “Oakland soul” sound as instantly recognizable as those from Castillo’s hometown, Detroit, as well as inspirations like Memphis and Philadelphia.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire

Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Chris Graham
colt cabana

Is CM Punk still keeping Colt Cabana off AEW TV? Let’s look at the numbers
Chris Graham

A reader asked PWInsider’s Dave Scherer if CM Punk is still the person behind keeping Colt Cabana off AEW TV.

Veterans of bombing of Beirut barracks, invasion of Grenada wanted for documentary
Rebecca Barnabi

The Memorial seeks veterans of both military events or their family members for a new Virginians at War documentary film titled “One Week in October.”

police

Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
Chris Graham
uva football players murdered 2022

UVA awards posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry
Chris Graham
space exhibit moon VMHC Richmond

Richmond: VMHC launching new exhibit exploring Virginia’s role in mission to the moon
Crystal Graham
police

Harrisonburg teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in August DUI crash
Chris Graham