Charlottesville shooting suspect in April 9 homicide turns himself in

A Charlottesville man wanted in connection to an April 9 homicide turned himself in to police this morning without incident.

Sidney Montcellus Stinnie is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Charlottesville Police Department detectives obtained arrest warrants for Stinnie on Thursday in the murder of 31-year-old Deqwane Brown. The victim was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 12th Street and Rosser Avenue.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charges against Stinnie include:

18.2-32 – Second degree murder

18.2-53.1 – Use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony

18.2-308.2 – Violent felon in possession of a firearm

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.