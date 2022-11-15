Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville police arrest suspect in case involving threatening social media posts aimed at uva
Local/Virginia

Charlottesville Police make arrest in case involving threatening social media posts aimed at UVA

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville man is in custody following an investigation into social media threats against the University of Virginia reported on Monday.

Bryan Michael Silva, 31, faces firearms and drug possession charges, according to Charlottesville Police, which received a report of the concerning social media posts at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Silva was also a served an outstanding/active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court.

Silva is being held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

At this time, CPD does not believe at this time Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events that occurred last night at the University of Virginia.

If you have any further information regarding this investigation, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Aaliyah Hull

Portsmouth: Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen on Nov. 1
Chris Graham
police emergency fire

Albemarle County: Afton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash
Chris Graham

A single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Monday took the life of an Afton man.

cion carroll

Lunenburg County: Death of missing Kenbridge teen being investigated as a homicide
Chris Graham

It was confirmed today that the remains discovered on Nov. 11 were those of Cion Carroll, who had been reported missing on Nov. 2 after last being seen at his residence in Kenbridge.

uva football tragedy

Chandler, Davis, Perry: Bright young men with bright futures, sadly, tragically, cut short
Chris Graham

Public comment requested to designate Chesapeake Bay a National Park Service site
Rebecca Barnabi
Heathstone Dam

Conservation foundation awards nearly $15 million in land grant funding in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton documentaries will tell stories of Latino businesses and aftermath of 2020 flood
Rebecca Barnabi