Charlottesville Police make arrest in case involving threatening social media posts aimed at UVA

A Charlottesville man is in custody following an investigation into social media threats against the University of Virginia reported on Monday.

Bryan Michael Silva, 31, faces firearms and drug possession charges, according to Charlottesville Police, which received a report of the concerning social media posts at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Silva was also a served an outstanding/active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court.

Silva is being held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

At this time, CPD does not believe at this time Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events that occurred last night at the University of Virginia.

If you have any further information regarding this investigation, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.