Charlottesville murder case from 2023 comes to a close with guilty plea
Charlottesville murder case from 2023 comes to a close with guilty plea

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The suspect in the February 2023 murder of Nicklous Pendleton in the Hardy Drive apartment complex in Charlottesville pled guilty Monday to the crime.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rayma’qua Antonio Nicholas pled guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court to the Feb. 22, 2023, murder.

Nicholas also pled guilty to use of a firearm during the commission of murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 at 1 p.m. and faces up to 43 years in prison.

“As our community continues to grapple with gun violence, we are once again reminded of the devastating impact of the loss of an innocent life,” said Joe Platania, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony prosecuted the case.

