Charlottesville Fire Department 24-year veteran promoted to role of Deputy Fire Chief

The Charlottesville Fire Department has promoted Joe Phillips to the role of Deputy Fire Chief.

Formerly the Battalion Chief of Risk Reduction, Phillips now oversees the community risk reduction division, which includes accreditation, insurance rating, planning, data analytics, public information and internal affairs.

Phillips is the public information officer for CFD and is also the city’s appointed fire official.

Phillips is a 24-year Charlottesville Fire Department veteran and a lifelong resident of the area.

He supervises the Fire Marshal’s office, which enforces statewide fire codes and fire investigations and handles environmental crimes. He is a HazMat Technician, nationally registered paramedic and sworn law enforcement officer.

He was appointed to his new role on Nov. 11.