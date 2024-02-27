Countries
Home Charlottesville’s Ragged Branch Distillery releases Foxfield Races signature bourbon
Arts & Culture, Local

Charlottesville’s Ragged Branch Distillery releases Foxfield Races signature bourbon

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ragged branch select bourbon
Submitted

Ragged Branch Distillery, a farm-to-glass whiskey distillery in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has created a limited edition signature Foxfield Races bourbon to celebrate Foxfield’s 45th Running. The 45th running of the Foxfield Races will take place on April 27.

The Foxfield Races Select bourbon is now available in Virginia ABC stores and at the Ragged Branch Distillery.

The bourbon was made from a mash bill of corn, rye and malted barley. It is a two-barrel batch hand-selected by the Foxfield team. Aged for more than five years, double oaked and Bottled-in-Bond, the bourbon is priced at $56.99.

In 2023, Ragged Branch launched a special bourbon celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s history Triple Crown win.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Foxfield Races, an event steeped in Virginia history that also continues to foster a deep sense of community,” said Alex Toomy, founding partner and head distiller at Ragged Branch Distillery. “Ragged Branch and Foxfield Races both represent a deep appreciation for Virginia history and tradition, and we’re excited to help celebrate this year’s anniversary running in a special way.”

For more information, visit RaggedBranch.com.

Related story

Foxfield Races steeplechase event returns to Albemarle County on April 27

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

