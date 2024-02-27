Charlottesville’s Ragged Branch Distillery releases Foxfield Races signature bourbon

Ragged Branch Distillery, a farm-to-glass whiskey distillery in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has created a limited edition signature Foxfield Races bourbon to celebrate Foxfield’s 45th Running. The 45th running of the Foxfield Races will take place on April 27.

The Foxfield Races Select bourbon is now available in Virginia ABC stores and at the Ragged Branch Distillery.

The bourbon was made from a mash bill of corn, rye and malted barley. It is a two-barrel batch hand-selected by the Foxfield team. Aged for more than five years, double oaked and Bottled-in-Bond, the bourbon is priced at $56.99.

In 2023, Ragged Branch launched a special bourbon celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s history Triple Crown win.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Foxfield Races, an event steeped in Virginia history that also continues to foster a deep sense of community,” said Alex Toomy, founding partner and head distiller at Ragged Branch Distillery. “Ragged Branch and Foxfield Races both represent a deep appreciation for Virginia history and tradition, and we’re excited to help celebrate this year’s anniversary running in a special way.”

For more information, visit RaggedBranch.com.

