Foxfield Races steeplechase event returns to Albemarle County on April 27

Albemarle County’s steeplechase racing event will celebrate its 45th running with the return of the Foxfield Races on Saturday, April 27.

Foxfield will partner with Camp Holiday Trails, a Charlottesville non-profit that provides camp experiences to children ages 7-17 with medical needs from Virginia and surrounding states.

Camp Holiday Trails received $111,629 from the 2022 and 2023 races and will once again be a recipient of support from race day proceeds.

The bi-annual races host upwards of 17,000 attendees and feature a strong field of horses and riders, a vendor village, local food trucks and more.

“Continued safety improvements and adjustments have been made to support equine wellbeing and rider safety,” said Kelsey Cox, executive director. “With the installation of the new sustainable irrigation system, we’ve seen an uptick in racing quality.”

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $55. Free admission for children 12 and under.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the first race begins at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit foxfieldraces.com.