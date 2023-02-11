Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville bookshop to host reading with lesley wheeler and remica bingham risher
Culture

Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

Crystal Graham
Published:
Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Wheeler will be reading from her recent memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her recent memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Lesley Wheeler is the author of Poetry’s Possible Worlds, a memoir exploring the restorative power of poetry during a time of crisis. Her other books include the novel Unbecoming and five books of poetry, most recently The State She’s In. Her poems and essays appear in such journals as Poetry, American Poetry Review, Ecotone, and Guernica, and she is poetry editor of Shenandoah. Her work has received support from the Fulbright Foundation, Bread Loaf, Sewanee Writers Workshop and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Bingham-Risher’s work has been published in The New York Times, The Writer’s Chronicle, Callaloo and Essence. She is the author of Conversion (Lotus, 2006), What We Ask of Flesh (Etruscan, 2013), and Starlight & Error (Diode, 2017). Her memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions That Grew Me Up, was published by Beacon Press in August 2022. She is the director of quality enhancement plan initiatives at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more
2 Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
3 Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17
4 Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Feb. 13-17
5 Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Latest News

Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Culture

Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District for the coming week.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of road work in the Staunton District in the coming week.

richmond robbery
Virginia

Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Chris Graham
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder
U.S./World

U.S. military shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska: But what was it?

Chris Graham
facebook
U.S./World

Documents reveal acknowledgement by Facebook in 2018 of user data risk for foreign espionage

Rebecca Barnabi
duke basketball logo
Sports

Jon Scheyer brings young Duke team to JPJ to face #8 Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy