Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Wheeler will be reading from her recent memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her recent memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Lesley Wheeler is the author of Poetry’s Possible Worlds, a memoir exploring the restorative power of poetry during a time of crisis. Her other books include the novel Unbecoming and five books of poetry, most recently The State She’s In. Her poems and essays appear in such journals as Poetry, American Poetry Review, Ecotone, and Guernica, and she is poetry editor of Shenandoah. Her work has received support from the Fulbright Foundation, Bread Loaf, Sewanee Writers Workshop and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Bingham-Risher’s work has been published in The New York Times, The Writer’s Chronicle, Callaloo and Essence. She is the author of Conversion (Lotus, 2006), What We Ask of Flesh (Etruscan, 2013), and Starlight & Error (Diode, 2017). Her memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions That Grew Me Up, was published by Beacon Press in August 2022. She is the director of quality enhancement plan initiatives at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.