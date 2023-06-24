Charlottesville author’s book available through early release with bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and signing with author Carolyn McGrath on Friday, July 14, at 4 p.m.

McGrath will be sharing her new memoir, Two Faces of the Moon: A Small Island Memoir.

Two Faces of the Moon will officially be released on July 24 from Brandylane Publishers. Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase the book as an early release during the event on July 14.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Each summer, McGrath leaves her home to live alone on her own small island in Canada. In 2001, her only companions were two dogs, abundant wildlife, and the ghost of her father, who died when she was 17. While her mother is dying in a nursing home an hour away, McGrath questions the way she played her role as a daughter, realizing that she preferred a parent who killed the wildlife that she wants protected and ignored the debt she owed her mother. McGrath’s close observations of many wild creatures living on this pristine lake remind us of the resplendence we’ll miss as we destroy our truly wild places.

McGrath has a degree in classics from the University of Iowa. For 25 years, she taught in the Department of English at Stony Brook University. Her publications include short stories, reviews and academic articles, and she was one of five authors shortlisted for the Faulkner Wisdom Prize in narrative nonfiction in New Orleans in 2017.

She teaches poetry and developmental English in a high-security prison for women where she also founded a book discussion group.

She currently lives in Charlottesville.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.