Charlottesville 2024 reassessments are in; values increased 5 percent on average
Business & Economy, Local

Charlottesville 2024 reassessments are in; values increased 5 percent on average

Crystal Graham
Published date:
house value increase graphic
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville assessor’s office has completed the 2024 reassessment, and parcels have increased by an average of 5 percent.

Of the 15,114 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 5.61 percent.

Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial and vacant land) increased by an average of 3.11 percent.

When residential, commercial and new construction are averaged together, taxable properties in Charlottesville increased by 5.0 percent in 2024.

Residential properties

  • Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 5.61 percent
  • 97.97 percent of residential assessments increased in value
  • 1.12 percent of residential assessments decreased in value
  • 0.90 percent of residential assessments did not change

Commercial properties

  • Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 3.11 percent
  • 83.62 percent of commercial assessments increased in value
  • 3.22 percent of commercial assessments decreased in value
  • 13.16 percent of commercial assessments did not change

When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the city increased by 5.01 percent.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.gov or call the city assessor’s office at (434) 970-3136.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

