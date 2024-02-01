Charlottesville 2024 reassessments are in; values increased 5 percent on average

The City of Charlottesville assessor’s office has completed the 2024 reassessment, and parcels have increased by an average of 5 percent.

Of the 15,114 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 5.61 percent.

Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial and vacant land) increased by an average of 3.11 percent.

When residential, commercial and new construction are averaged together, taxable properties in Charlottesville increased by 5.0 percent in 2024.

Residential properties

Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 5.61 percent

97.97 percent of residential assessments increased in value

1.12 percent of residential assessments decreased in value

0.90 percent of residential assessments did not change

Commercial properties

Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 3.11 percent

83.62 percent of commercial assessments increased in value

3.22 percent of commercial assessments decreased in value

13.16 percent of commercial assessments did not change

When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the city increased by 5.01 percent.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.gov or call the city assessor’s office at (434) 970-3136.

