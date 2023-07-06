Countries
newsappraisal firm requests data from augusta county property owners
Business, Local

Appraisal firm requests data from Augusta County property owners

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

The firm conducting Augusta County’s reassessment process requests income and expenses data from commercial property and apartment property owners.

Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd. is mailing letters requesting data associated with the rental of real estate during the 2022 calendar year in Augusta County. Commercial property and apartment property owners are asked to complete a confidential Property Owner Rental Information 2022 Form included in the mailing and return it by September 15, 2023.

The firm will use the data received to estimate the value each property with an income approach, the preferred method by appraisal standards for valuing many types of commercial and apartment properties. Per statute, any data submitted will be strictly confidential and is not available to the public or for FOIA requests.

Augusta County must complete a countywide reassessment of all real estate property at least once every four years as required by state law. The current reassessment will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Property owners may contact Wampler-Eanes at (540) 245-5630 or [email protected] with questions.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

