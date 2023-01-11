Menu
news albemarle county completes 2023 property reassessment values up 13 5 percent
Local

Albemarle County completes 2023 property reassessment: Values up 13.5 percent

Chris Graham
Published:

albemarle countyAlbemarle County property values are up 13.5 percent over 2022, according to the reassessment process completed this week.

The county will mail tax notices on Jan. 20, and 2023 assessment data will be available online through the County’s GIS-Web beginning Jan. 21.

According to the county, residential assessment changes are the result of appreciation in the housing market.

The 2023 commercial assessments have returned to, or exceed, pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, taxable assessment changes by property type for 2023 are:

  • Urban Residential (County Water & Sewer): +12.73 percent
  • Residential up to 20 acres: +11.31 percent
  • Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +12.15 percent
  • Rural (100 acres and over): +13.52 percent
  • Commercial Properties: +15.47 percent
  • Multi-Family: +28.20 percent

Average annual reassessment changes by magisterial district are:

  • Rio: +13.99 percent
  • Jack Jouett: +14.23 percent
  • Rivanna: +15.64 percent
  • Samuel Miller: +11.49 percent
  • Scottsville: +13.52 percent
  • Town of Scottsville: +11.29 percent
  • White Hall: +12.30 percent

The first half 2023 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the 2023 reassessment value and the 2023 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.

Direct any questions regarding the new assessment notice to the Office of the County Assessor by calling 434-296-5856.

Appeals

There are two appeals processes, an administrative review and Board of Equalization appeal. It is recommended that property owners contact the Assessor’s office first to find out information about their assessment.

Then, if necessary, the administrative review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form by Feb. 28.

The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30, or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.

Use Value Taxation Program

The Assessor’s Office will accept applications for qualifying properties to enter the Use Value Tax Deferral Program, with the $125 application fee, through April 20. A new application is required for each parcel to enroll in the program.

The application fee is non-refundable, so contact the Assessor’s Office to determine a property’s eligibility.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

