Albemarle County reassessment process complete; taxpayers to receive notices later this month

Taxpayers in Albemarle County will receive notices later this month related to the annual reassessment process.

The county’s tax base increased by 4.07 percent over the last assessment. The new assessment changes are the result of continued appreciation in the housing market, albeit at a slower rate than in rcent years.

Commercial assessment changes varied.

Individual neighborhoods and sections of the county change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the county overall. The assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.

Taxable assessment changes by property type

Urban residential (county water & sewer): +4.49 percent

Residential (up to 20 acres): +4.28 percent

Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +2.41 percent

Rural (100 acres and over): +1.10 percent

Commercial properties: +3.09 percent

Multi-family: +5.63 percent

Taxable assessment changes by magisterial district

Rio: +3.16 percent

Jack Jouett: +4.86 percent

Rivanna: +2.64 percent

Samuel Miller: +5.24 percent

Scottsville: +6.98 percent

Town of Scottsville: +10.31 percent

White Hall: +2.48 percent

The first half 2024 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the new reassessment value and the 2024 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.

Notices will be mailed to taxpayers on Jan. 26. The assessment data will be available online through the county’s GIS website beginning Jan. 28.

Appeals may be made through an administration review or Board of Equalization appeal. The form must be submitted by Feb. 28 or March 30, respectively. Any questions about the appeal process or the land use tax deferral program may be directed to the Office of the County Assessor at (434) 296-5856.