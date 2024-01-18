Countries
Albemarle County reassessment process complete; taxpayers to receive notices later this month
Local

Albemarle County reassessment process complete; taxpayers to receive notices later this month

Published date:
(© Pcess609 – stock.adobe.com)

Taxpayers in Albemarle County will receive notices  later this month related to the annual reassessment process.

The county’s tax base increased by 4.07 percent over the last assessment. The new assessment changes are the result of continued appreciation in the housing market, albeit at a slower rate than in rcent years.

Commercial assessment changes varied.

Individual neighborhoods and sections of the county change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the county overall. The assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.

Taxable assessment changes by property type

  • Urban residential (county water & sewer): +4.49 percent
  • Residential (up to 20 acres): +4.28 percent
  • Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +2.41 percent
  • Rural (100 acres and over): +1.10 percent
  • Commercial properties: +3.09 percent
  • Multi-family: +5.63 percent

Taxable assessment changes by magisterial district

  • Rio: +3.16 percent
  • Jack Jouett: +4.86 percent
  • Rivanna: +2.64 percent
  • Samuel Miller: +5.24 percent
  • Scottsville: +6.98 percent
  • Town of Scottsville: +10.31 percent
  • White Hall: +2.48 percent

The first half 2024 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the new reassessment value and the 2024 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.

Notices will be mailed to taxpayers on Jan. 26. The assessment data will be available online through the county’s GIS website beginning Jan. 28.

Appeals may be made through an administration review or Board of Equalization appeal. The form must be submitted by Feb. 28 or March 30, respectively. Any questions about the appeal process or the land use tax deferral program may be directed to the Office of the County Assessor at (434) 296-5856.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

