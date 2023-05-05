Central Shenandoah Health District urges parents not to wait for back-to-school immunizations

School isn’t out yet for most students but the Central Shenandoah Health District is getting a jumpstart on reminding parents of school-age children to schedule an appointment for immunizations now.

The traditional rush for vaccines is during late summer before school starts in August.

“The Central Shenandoah Health District is encouraging everyone with school-age children to make those appointments now to get the necessary vaccines,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, Interim District Health Director. “Keeping your children up to date on vaccines helps to keep them safe from potentially life-threatening diseases. Vaccines are important to help provide immunity, so we are recommending parents act now to ensure their children are up to date on many of the vaccines that are required to return to school.”

Vaccines are available at many pediatrician’s and family physician’s offices, as well as at local pharmacies. They are often available at no cost through health insurance benefits.

For children without health insurance or who are not able to receive their vaccines through their primary care provider, school immunization clinics are being offered at the following locations.

Appointments can be made by calling the local health department at the following numbers:

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department: 540-574-5101

Staunton-Augusta Health Department: 540-332-7830

Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department: 540-463-3185

Bath County Health Department: 540-839-7246

Highland County Health Department: 540-468-2270

Children will be able to receive vaccines regardless of insurance status, but if your child does have health insurance, please bring a copy of the insurance card.

For more information on school immunizations in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/requirements/.