Car caught in flooding in Albemarle County leads to dramatic water rescue

Flash flooding from the gullywashing rains of Tuesday snared two vehicles in Albemarle County, leading to a dramatic water rescue on Preddy Creek.

According to a press release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, a vehicle with two passengers got stuck on a flooded roadway at Watts Passage near Preddy Creek at 6:27 p.m.

When water began to flood into the vehicle, the passengers climbed onto the car’s roof, and were swept off the vehicle and into the water.

They held onto small branches until the water rescue team reached them and brought them to safety.

Both individuals were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment.

Also on Tuesday evening, around 7:12 pm, another vehicle was trapped in a flooded portion of Durrett Ridge Road.

That driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle.