U.S./World

California man faces hate crime charges for shootings outside two L.A. synagogues

Chris Graham
Published:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

The Justice Department has announced hate crime charges against a California man for allegedly targeting and shooting two Jewish men as they departed religious services outside two Los Angeles synagogues over the past two days.

According to the complaint, Jaime Tran, 28, targeted the two victims because they were Jewish or he believed them to be Jewish.

Tran was arrested Thursday evening and charged on Friday.

The complaint alleges that Tran committed the two hate-motivated attacks this week. In the first incident, which took place on Wednesday at approximately 9:45 a.m., Tran allegedly shot a victim at close range as the victim was leaving religious services at a synagogue.

This victim survived the shooting, but he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back.

In the second incident on Thursday at approximately 8 a.m., Tran allegedly shot a second victim at close range soon after he left religious services at a different synagogue in the same neighborhood.

This second victim survived, but he sustained a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Both shootings occurred in the same predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles, and both victims were dressed in clothing that visibly identified their Jewish faith, including black jackets and head coverings.

The evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates that Tran located the Jewish neighborhood after searching a popular business-review app for a kosher market in the Pico-Robertson district. After locating the market, Tran allegedly drove to the area, where the first shooting occurred.

According to the complaint, Tran returned to the area the following day when the second shooting occurred.

