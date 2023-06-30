Buckle up, slow down and drive sober for 4th of July safety and fun

Last 4th of July, during the four-day statistical counting period, 10 lives were lost on Virginia highways.

In 2021, 12 individuals were killed in traffic crashes in the Commonwealth.

Already in 2023, according to Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle, 400 lives have been lost in traffic crashes.

“That means Virginia is averaging roughly two traffic deaths every day, and that’s unacceptable. Let’s make this extended July 4th holiday weekend Virginia’s safest ever and drive to save lives. Traffic crashes and deaths are prevented when drivers and passengers simply follow the rules of the road — this includes never driving impaired, avoiding distractions, complying with posted speed limits and always wearing a seat belt,” Settle said.

Choose a designated driver if plans involve drinking alcohol, or call a rideshare or taxi service or use public transportation. Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic drinks and to prevent guests from drinking and driving home from their event.

As part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), Virginia State Police will increase patrols starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023 through midnight on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The national program is state sponsored with the intention of reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failure to wear a seat belt.

During Operation C.A.R.E. last year, Virginia state troopers arrested 64 drivers for driving under the influence, cited 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers in the four-day holiday period. Troopers also issued 429 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 131 citations for children not properly secured in vehicles. In Virginia, 165 drivers were cited for violating the Commonwealth’s year-old “hands-free” law.

Virginia State Police remind drivers of the existing “Move Over” law, which expands to include any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs or flares as of July 1, 2023.